Donnahoo obit

Sarah Ann Donnahoo, age 79 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on September 9, 2018 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida, surrounded by her loving family.

Sarah was born on December 28, 1938 in Cowpens, South Carolina, to Herbert and Gladys (Cash) Johnson. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle for the previous 6 years, since coming from Boiling Springs, South Carolina, where she worked as a C.N.A. for Interim Home Health. She was a member of Alford Baptist Church in Alford, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Herbert and Gladys Johnson; husband: Jerry Dean Donnahoo.

She is survived by her four daughters: Colonel (USAF, Retired) Debra Donnahoo and Myrt Crowe of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, Karen Burnett and husband John of Cottondale, Florida, Michelle McAlhany and husband David of Greenville, South Carolina, Teri Basch and husband Doug of Chicago, Illinois; son: Jerry Donnahoo and wife Karen of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; two brothers: Jerry Johnson, Clyde Johnson; three sisters: Brenda Watkins, Emma Mabry, Margie Moore; eleven grandchildren: Caitlyn McAlhany, Avery McAlhany, Justin Donnahoo, Tara Pignato, Sara Evans, Casey Basch, Sydney Basch, Wendy Wheeler, Steven Ray, Jonathan Burnett, Tabatha Smith; ten great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in her honor 11A.M. Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Alford Baptist Church in Alford, Florida, with Rev. Bob Johnson officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.