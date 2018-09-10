WCSO arrests Chipley man on drug charges

A Chipley man was arrested on drug charges during an attempt to execute an arrest warrant at his residence.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office received information that a person wanted on an outstanding warrant could be located at a residence on Jackson Avenue. Early Thursday morning, deputies responded to the home and a resident, identified as 61-year-old Carlton Monds, advised the person of interest was no longer there.

Upon a search, deputies located a container of methamphetamine and a glass pipe within the residence.

Monds was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Crews urges anyone with information regarding to criminal activity to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.