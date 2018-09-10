Search warrant results in two arrests

BONIFAY – Two Bonifay men were taken into custody Friday, September 7, following a search warrant executed by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at a Tobe Retherford Road residence.

Investigators arrested Emmanuel L. Shelton, 27, and Ricky L. Shelton, 58, after locating methamphetamine – including pre-packaged bags found inside a steel safe – as well as a rifle, marijuana, digital scales, and other paraphernalia inside the residence.

Emmanuel Shelton is charged with violation of probation and possession of narcotic equipment, and Ricky Shelton is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of narcotic equipment, and violation of state probation.