John Charles Rose, 41, of Cottondale, passed away at home, on Wednesday, August 8th, 2018.

He was born and raised in West Palm Beach, FL.

He is survived by his parents, Joshua and Helen Rose; son, Anthony Rose; sister and brother in law, Tammy and Dwayne Durham; grandmother, Hannah Rose-Drake; uncles, Vern Rose, Jim Morris and Stephen Bonanno; aunts, Helen Rose, Carolyn DeLeo, Lana Creel, and Sandee Ratz; cousins, Lisa Murray-Simone, Dana Murray, Andrew Rose, Nico Simone and Sage Simone and many life long friends.

If John befriended you he was a friend for life. John touched many lives with his kindness and generosity.

A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, September 14th, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.