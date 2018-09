by Eleanor Dietrich

This is a small flower (Bacopa caroliniana) that grows in large mats in wet ditches and the shallow waters of ponds. The flower is about one half inch wide, with four petals, one of which is notched. It has hairy stems that can stand up to a foot tall. It has a strong lemon scent when crushed. It grows throughout most of Florida, and blooms from late spring to early fall.