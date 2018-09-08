Stiller obit

Ira D. Stiller Jr., age 53, passed from this life Thursday, September 6, 2018 at the University of Alabama Hospital.

He was born in Defuniak Springs, FL on March 8, 1965 to Ira D. Stiller Sr. and Judy (Armstrong) Vickers.

Ira worked as a corrections officer.

He is survived by his father, Ira D. Stiller Sr. and wife Carol; his mother, Judy Vickers; one brother, Chad Stiller; and one sister, Heather Stiller.

Memorialization will be by cremation.