Reynolds obit

Mr. Robert Earl Reynolds, Sr. age 71, of Jackson, Georgia, and formerly of Graceville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 6, 2018 in Jackson, Georgia.

He was a native of Graceville and a former member of New Easter Missionary Baptist Church.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Katie Maude Gordon of Orlando, Florida; one son: Robert Earl Reynolds, Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four sisters: Joann Latson and husband Lewis of Orlando, Florida, Edith C. Chatman and Helen C. Gordon, both of Eatonville, Florida, and Laurene D. Gordon of Cathelbell, Florida; three brothers: Jeffery D. Gordon of Altamonte Springs, Florida, Julious B. Gordon and wife Sandra of Apopka, Florida, and Miguel E. Gordon and wife Shirley of Orlando, Florida; several nieces, nephews and other sorrowing relatives.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 11:00A.M. at the New Easter Missionary Baptist Church, 977 Hope Avenue in Graceville, Florida, with the Reverend Earnest Parker, Jr. officiating.

Interment will follow in the Graceville Community Cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.