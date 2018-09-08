Holmes County traffic alert

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes County as crews perform construction activities.

State Road (S.R.) 79 Utility Operations from County Road (C.R.) 173 to Esto – There will be intermittent north and southbound lane restrictions from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10 through Wednesday, Sept. 19 as crews perform tree trimming operations.

S.R. 2 Resurfacing from S.R. 81 to the Choctawhatchee River Bridge – There will be intermittent lane restrictions Monday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 14 as crews perform milling and paving operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.