Louise Hall was the firstborn child of Katherine “Lee” and Minter Hall born on May 3, 1929 in Frostproof, FL. She passed away on September 6, 2018 at her home in Bonifay.

Louise graduated from Frostproof High in 1947. She married the love of her life, Charles E. Hall, in Tampa in 1958, where they resided until moving to Bonifay in 1976.

She leaves behind her 4 children, Terry Greeley, Betty Flynn, Kitty Fletcher Young and Charlie H. Hall, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Charlie Hall, parents Minter and Lee Hall, siblings, Minter Hall, Maryann Whitehurst and Myra Ward Ferguson.

During her life, she was the director of the kindergarten program for Temple Heights Christian School in Tampa until she moved to Bonifay. She then founded Small World Daycare in 1977 and was actively involved until her death. Many of her current students are grandchildren of her original ones.

She was a born again Christian and active in the church where she did children’s ministry. She was a member of Live Oak Assembly of God at the time of her death.

She loved God first, her husband and her entire family. She was a Godly woman who never met a child she didn’t love. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 15, at Live Oak Assembly of God. Viewing will begin at 3:00 pm with services following at 4:00 pm with burial at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Sims Funeral Home directing.