Small Business monthly workshop set at Chipola

MARIANNA—Chipola College and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce invite the public to learn more about small business resources at a lunch and learn meeting, Thursday, Sept. 20. The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. in Building Z, Room 116 (Jackson Hall) on the Chipola campus.

Participants are invited to bring a brown bag lunch and get an overview of small business resources. Those in attendance will have the chance to ask questions and to apply the concepts presented.

For more information, visit https://www.sba.gov/ , contact Dr. David Bouvin at 850-718-2380 or email bouvind@chipola.edu, Tiffany Garling at 850-482-8060 or email tiffany@jacksoncounty.com.