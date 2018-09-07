The Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 816 Sunday Road, Chipley, where Rev. Malcolm O. Nelson is pastor, will have their annual revival September 19-21 starting at 7:00 pm nightly. The revivalist will be Rev. Terrance D. Bulger, senior pastor/teacher of the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church of Fort Walton Beach. He is a multi-talented teacher, preacher, and musician. His parents are Frances Rios and Christopher Shine residents of Panama City, Florida. Pastor Bulger accepted Christ on Easter Sunday in 1990 at Neals Temple First Born Church of the Living God, Inc. Rev. Bulger confessed a call to preach the gospel at 20 years old, and preached his initial message January 27, 2002. He was licensed at the St. John Missionary Baptist and ordained in October 2006 under the pastorate of Rev. Delwynn G. Williams. He humbly and dignifiedly gives leadership to the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church of Fort Walton Beach. Under his leadership the church has grown numerically, financially, and spiritually to God’s GLORY.

Pastor Bulger has a dynamic itinerant preaching ministry taking a relevant and refreshing Word to the world. His intellectual, scriptural approach, and intense oratorical style, stimulates the intellect of people on all levels of life. Many find his delivery practical, yet powerful while penetrating the hardest of hearts, captivating the attention of the restless and convincing the confused that God is able to save anybody. Motivated by his love for preaching, and his love for people, Pastor Bulger believes that no one is beyond God’s reach. All are invited to the “Revival On The Hill.”