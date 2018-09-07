HCSO searching for jail escapee

The search for an inmate who escaped from the Holmes County Jail is currently underway.

Escaped inmate Michael Aaron Stephens was spotted at the Tom Thumb store just off I-10 in Bonifay this morning, where he apparently got a ride from some individuals.

The vehicle that escapee Michael Aaron Stephens caught a ride with is described as a dark colored truck pulling a trailer with a green van on the trailer. It has been confirmed that the vehicle was traveling north in Esto.

Stephens, a 24-year-old Hispanic male who is about 5’8” in height and weighs about 150 lbs. He has dark hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees this individual, please call 911 immediately or your local law enforcement agency.