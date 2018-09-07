Davis obit

Paul B. Davis, age 79 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on September 6, 2018 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born on May 30, 1939 in Alford, Florida to Elton K. and Louie Ann Davis. He served his country in the United States Navy before returning to Florida from California in 1975. He will be remembered as an artist, avid fisherman, and also for his love of technology, especially computers. He attended Sapp Holiness Church in Cottondale, Florida, where he served as a deacon, and was a licensed minister.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Elton and Louie Davis; two brothers: Leory Davis and Willie Davis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Davis of Cottondale, Florida; two sons: Sven Davis and wife Angel of Compass Lake, Florida, Kim Alton Davis and wife Lori of Chipley, Florida; one daughter: Marquita Harden and husband Mark of Pace, Florida; two sisters: Dorothy Tharp and husband Charlie of Cottondale, Florida, Faithe Harris and husband Paul of Marianna, Florida; grandchildren: Alan Suskey, Erik Suskey, Lauren Fox, Farrah Davis, Olivia Davis, Addison Paul Davis, Hunter Harden, Beau Harden, Liam Harden: great grandchildren: Joanie Fox, Sarah Fox, Reis Suskey, Kiley; numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held 10A.M. Monday, September 10, 2018 at Sapp Holiness Church in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. James Lewis and Rev. Robert Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in Sapp Holiness Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8P.M. Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Sapp Holiness Church in Cottondale, Florida.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in his honor to the Sapp Holiness Church Digital Sign Fund.