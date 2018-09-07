Chipola offering part-time education degrees

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Teacher Education Department will offer a new part-time schedule for the Elementary and Exceptional Student Education Bachelor’s Degree programs.

Courses will be offered in a combination of online, evening, and Saturday classes beginning in January 2019. An informational meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m., in Building O, Room 101.

Several prerequisites must be met in order to enter the program. These requirements will be discussed at the meeting.

For information, contact Dr. Gina McAllister at 718-2326 or email mcallisterg@chipola.edu.