Chipola Community Chorus welcomes new director

MARIANNA—Christine Yoshikawa has been named director of the Chipola College Community Chorus. Yoshikawa is returning to the Chipola faculty as an adjunct music instructor and devoting more of her time to the Chipola program, including the Community Chorus.

Yoshikawa says, “My goal is to provide chorus members with an opportunity to develop singing in a choral setting, and for to be exposed to various choral musical styles and selections. And most importantly, to provide a time of enjoyment in making beautiful music together!”

Community Chorus rehearsals are held on Tuesdays, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the McLendon Music Building, Room H108.

The Chipola Chorus’s first performance is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m., at the Chipola Hymn Festival at First United Methodist Church. The festival will include performances by area churches which may include old favorites and newly-composed hymn arrangements, traditional and contemporary.

For information about the Community Chorus, contact Yoshikawa at yoshikawac@chipola.edu.