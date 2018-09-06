WCSO receives a bear-y special donation

A group of local ladies, known as the Wausau Quilters, presented Washington County Sheriff’s Office with a donation of adorable bears and handmade quilts.

These tokens of love will be used by deputies when engaging children who are facing critical or tragic events in their lives. From providing a bear to a child during a car crash to encountering a family dealing with tragedy or grief, a small gesture, such as a stuffed animal or blanket allows law enforcement the ability to provide comfort and lessens the child’s anxiety.

The Wausau Quilters are known for making a quilt each year that is auctioned off at the annual Fun Day Festival. This year, they have chosen to apply the proceeds of the last sale to benefit children in our community.

“We serve in a remarkable county,” says Sheriff Crews. “I cannot express the gratitude I feel when I see others reaching out to those in need.”