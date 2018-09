Mr. Ralph E. Smith, 63, of Marianna died Saturday, September 1, 2018 at the Sunland Center.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday, September 7, 2018 at the Sunland United Chapel. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Sunland United Chapel.