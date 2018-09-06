Introduction to Cast Iron class

Tuesday, September 18, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley.

We’ll cover the pros and cons, proper care and use, seasoning methods, and restoration of your cast iron. We’ll also discuss various cooking methods as well as some tips and tricks for using this versatile, classic piece of kitchenware.

Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265, or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108.

The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.