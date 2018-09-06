Hunter safety internet-completion courses offered in four counties in September

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in four counties in September (list follows).

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The locations and times are:

Franklin County

Sept. 15 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT)

Franklin County School

1250 U.S. Highway 98 in Eastpoint

Jefferson County

Sept. 22 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT)

Jefferson Correctional Institution

1050 Big Joe Road in Monticello

Walton County

Sept. 9 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT)

Walton County Sportsman Association Inc.

955 Smith Road in DeFuniak Springs

Washington County

Sept. 22 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT)

Hard Labor Creek Shooting Sports

2131 Clayton Road in Chipley

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.