Are you craving some Girl Scout sweets and can’t wait until January? Have no fear – Girl Scout Fall Products are here! The Girl Scout Fall Product Sale starts on September 7 for girls to sell delicious nuts, candies, and magazine subscriptions. The sale helps give troops a chance to earn startup money without having to wait until cookie season. They can use the funds to start planning their service projects and enjoy new and exciting opportunities right away! The sale also fosters important lessons in goal setting, planning, decision making, money management, people skills, business ethics, teamwork, responsibility, financial literacy, and communication.

The Fall Product Sale is a Council-sponsored program that combines educational activities with money earning opportunities for the troops. During the Fall Product Program girls participate in selling nuts, candy, tumblers, organic plants and magazines, all of which go a long way to help with troop start-up funds. The Fall Product Program is a simple, fun introduction to Girl Scout product sales!

Girl Scout nut & candy delivery is perfect timing for holiday giving! Thoughtful gifts for teachers, bus drivers, and postal workers; Use as a hostess gift or for the gift exchange at the office. Order some extras for those last-minute gift needs!

Additional nuts/candy varieties and magazine choices are available when you order through a Girl Scout’s website!

If you need help finding a local Girl Scout, please contact them at 1-888-271-8778 or info@gscfp.org.