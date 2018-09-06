BCF library holds open house

The Ida J. McMillan Library, located in Carlton Hall at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, serves as a primary advocate in cultivating academic achievement and success in students. In addition to the large assortment of books and videos, the library provides resources and services that assist BCF students as they study and prepare for classes, and ultimately to serve effectively in their areas of ministry, service, leadership, education, and business. The library held an open house on Wednesday, August 29, for faculty, students, and staff as a profound reminder of the wealth of information and resources available.

Instruction and Outreach Librarian Ruth Slagle and the library staff hosted the open house to acquaint new students and returning students with what the Ida J. McMillan Library has to offer and to introduce the capable staff assistants. Students were invited to glance at the recent additions to the book collection available for checkout and purchase, as well as browse through the “free” book section. Everyone enjoyed the informative time of fellowship, complete with a shirt giveaway and a large selection of delicious refreshments.

Slagle was pleased with the turnout and is hopeful that students will make use of the abundant literature and resources found within the walls of the Ida J. McMillan Library. The library resources and staff are also available to online and distance site students through the college website.

For more information about the library or other student resources at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.