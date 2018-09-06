BCF alumnus returns as professor

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville enthusiastically welcomes former honor graduate Hannah Strickland back home, this time as a professor. After receiving her Associate of Arts degree in Science from Wallace Community College in Dothan, Ala., she transferred to BCF and completed her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education in the fall of 2006. Upon finishing her Masters in Curriculum and Instruction at the University of West Florida in 2016, Strickland served on the Teacher Education Division Advisory Board at BCF and became full-time faculty during the fall 2018 semester. Professor Strickland has already proved to be a valuable asset to the highly esteemed team of faculty members in the Teacher Education Division.

Continuing her commitment to higher education and relationship with her alma mater, Strickland stated that she is excited about helping shape future teachers in education. During her teacher internship as a student at BCF, she started teaching at Graceville Elementary School and continued to teach there for a total of twelve years. Strickland noted that when she taught in the public school setting, she “had about eighteen to twenty students each year that [she] was called to reach.” With her new job as a professor within the Teacher Education Division, she now gets to assist in the training of five to ten upcoming instructors per class. She is overjoyed at “the opportunity to impact the lives of ninety to two-hundred children each year through imparting knowledge and experience to future educators.”

In addition to teaching at The Baptist College of Florida, Strickland serves on “The Vineyard” leadership team at her church, First Baptist Chipley, leading a women’s Bible study group on Sunday evenings and volunteering in the youth department. She is also a wife to Justin Strickland and they have two beautiful daughters. Fully qualified, both academically and spiritually, Strickland will be leading the next generation of teachers and the entire BCF family looks forward to the many contributions that she brings to the classroom.

For more information about the Teacher Education degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 ext. 452 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.