NAS Pensacola to host 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. — In commemoration of the events of Sept, 11, 2001, Naval Air Station Pensacola (NASP) will hold a ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard the base at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 11th.

NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer, Capt. Christopher Martin will provide opening remarks for the event, which will include a “Where Were You” tribute, the traditional “Two-Bell Ceremony” and the playing of “Taps” performed by the NASP Honor Guard. Guest speakers are Operations Specialist Chief Petty Officer Reginald Nero and Master-at-Arms Chief Petty Officer Daron Tyler who will both share their recollections of Sept. 11th 2001.

The public is invited to attend.