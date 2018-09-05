Moore obit

James Moore of Bonifay, Florida, passed away on September 4, 2018. He was 90 years old.

Mr. Moore was born in Geneva, AL, on January 3, 1928 to the late J.P. and Pinkie Donaldson Moore.

Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lucille Moore, and his beloved grandson, James Tyler Moore. In addition to his wife, grandson and parents, he is preceded in death by seven brothers, Ocie Sr., Otis J., Arthur, Hubert, Jearl, Curtis, and Donald Ray Moore; two sisters, Lois Lee and Lalay Whitaker.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Helen Harris Moore of Bonifay, FL; one son, James Timothy Moore, Sr. and wife, Mary Ann of Tallahassee, FL; one daughter, Brenda Dianne Owen and husband, Jempsey of Bonifay, Fl; two grandsons, James Timothy Moore Jr. and wife, Ashley; Christopher Todd Owen; one granddaughter, Jamie Dianne Edwards and husband, Cody; two great grandchildren, Madeline Tyler Moore and Tristan Cody Edwards; two sisters, Donna Faye Williams, and Geraldine Baxley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Carmel Assembly of God Church in Bonifay with the Rev. Tommy Moore and Rev. Jerry Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna directing and overseeing arrangements. The family will receive friends at Carmel Assembly of God Church, Friday, September 7th from 6 to 8 p.m.