Undercover narcotics operation leads to multiple arrests

A recent undercover narcotics operation has led to multiple arrests in Washington County.
The Washington County Drug Task Force, a collaborative team of law enforcement officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chipley Police Department, spent the last few months working several undercover cases within the county.
Chief of Police, Scott Thompson, states he is happy with the conclusion of what is considered to be a successful operation. Thompson says, “Cases like these do not stop at the arrest, the damage created by drug abuse goes much further than a criminal record. We are working every day to provide a safer and healthier community to raise our families in.”
This investigation follows multiple “roundups” that have been conducted since Sheriff Kevin Crews took office in 2018. Making clear, yet again, the importance placed on providing a safe county to live, work, and raise our children in.
“During this operation, we maintained a focus on those who are dealing drugs within Washington County,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Not only are we effectively removing dealers from the streets, who are continuously preying on the vulnerability of those battling addiction, we have also experienced a significant decline in overall crime rates as a result.”
The following arrests have been made at this time:
Kenneth Wade Bowers, 44, Ebro, FL Cocaine – Sell
Calvin Oliver, 48, Ebro, FL Cocaine (sell)
Cindy Nell Warren, 28, Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell
Kyree Burns, 26, Chipley, FL Methamphetamine – Sell x2
Elta Wise, 42, Vernon, FL Methamphetamine – Sell
Dwight “DJ” Neal Jr., 27, Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell x2
Thomas Smith III, 35, Chipley, FL Cocaine – Sell x 3
Joshua Davis, 18, Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell
Cayden George, 18, Graceville, FL Cocaine – Sell
Della M. Hertkorn, 70, Vernon, FL Marijuana – Sell
Allen Wright, 31, Chipley, FL Cocaine – Sell x 3 and possession of cocaine
Marcus Bland, 51, Ebro, FL Methamphetamine – Sell
Lyron Walker, 44, Chipley, FL Cocaine – Sell x 3
Christopher Norton, 36, Chipley, FL Methamphetamine – Sell
James Lee Coatney, 51, Vernon, FL Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia (while out on bond for unrelated felony drug charges)
Lawrence Hathaway, 49, Wausau, FL Possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia – currently on state probation for unrelated felony charges
Rita Edwards, 46, Wausau, FL Possession of drug paraphernalia – currently on state probation for unrelated felony drug charges
Shon Massey, 44, Marianna, FL Methamphetamine – Sell
Hurtis Jackson, 37, Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell
Dominique Martin, 29, Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell
The following individuals are currently being sought for selling illegal narcotics in Washington County:
Neatron Curry, 35, Chipley, FL Methamphetamine – Sell
Ricky Stasko, 20, Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell
David Melanchuck, 31, Cottondale, FL Marijuana – Sell
Clyde Daniel Ladd, 21, Cottondale, FL Methamphetamine – Sell x 2
Byron Watford, 26, Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell
Margrett Mclaughlin, 41, Chipley, FL Methamphetamine – Sell
Eric Hooks, 45, Chipley, FL Possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver – currently out on bond for unrelated drug charges
Stephanie Hutchinson, 45, Bonifay, FL Methamphetamine – Sell (violation of state probation)
Sheriff Crews urges anyone with information as to the whereabouts of those listed above to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.