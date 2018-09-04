Undercover narcotics operation leads to multiple arrests

A recent undercover narcotics operation has led to multiple arrests in Washington County.

The Washington County Drug Task Force, a collaborative team of law enforcement officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chipley Police Department, spent the last few months working several undercover cases within the county.

Chief of Police, Scott Thompson, states he is happy with the conclusion of what is considered to be a successful operation. Thompson says, “Cases like these do not stop at the arrest, the damage created by drug abuse goes much further than a criminal record. We are working every day to provide a safer and healthier community to raise our families in.”

This investigation follows multiple “roundups” that have been conducted since Sheriff Kevin Crews took office in 2018. Making clear, yet again, the importance placed on providing a safe county to live, work, and raise our children in.

“During this operation, we maintained a focus on those who are dealing drugs within Washington County,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Not only are we effectively removing dealers from the streets, who are continuously preying on the vulnerability of those battling addiction, we have also experienced a significant decline in overall crime rates as a result.”

The following arrests have been made at this time:

Kenneth Wade Bowers, 44, Ebro, FL Cocaine – Sell

Calvin Oliver, 48, Ebro, FL Cocaine (sell)

Cindy Nell Warren, 28, Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell

Kyree Burns, 26, Chipley, FL Methamphetamine – Sell x2

Elta Wise, 42, Vernon, FL Methamphetamine – Sell

Dwight “DJ” Neal Jr., 27, Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell x2

Thomas Smith III, 35, Chipley, FL Cocaine – Sell x 3

Joshua Davis, 18, Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell

Cayden George, 18, Graceville, FL Cocaine – Sell

Della M. Hertkorn, 70, Vernon, FL Marijuana – Sell

Allen Wright, 31, Chipley, FL Cocaine – Sell x 3 and possession of cocaine

Marcus Bland, 51, Ebro, FL Methamphetamine – Sell

Lyron Walker, 44, Chipley, FL Cocaine – Sell x 3

Christopher Norton, 36, Chipley, FL Methamphetamine – Sell

James Lee Coatney, 51, Vernon, FL Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia (while out on bond for unrelated felony drug charges)

Lawrence Hathaway, 49, Wausau, FL Possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia – currently on state probation for unrelated felony charges

Rita Edwards, 46, Wausau, FL Possession of drug paraphernalia – currently on state probation for unrelated felony drug charges

Shon Massey, 44, Marianna, FL Methamphetamine – Sell

Hurtis Jackson, 37, Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell

Dominique Martin, 29, Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell

The following individuals are currently being sought for selling illegal narcotics in Washington County:

Neatron Curry, 35, Chipley, FL Methamphetamine – Sell

Ricky Stasko, 20, Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell

David Melanchuck, 31, Cottondale, FL Marijuana – Sell

Clyde Daniel Ladd, 21, Cottondale, FL Methamphetamine – Sell x 2

Byron Watford, 26, Chipley, FL Marijuana – Sell

Margrett Mclaughlin, 41, Chipley, FL Methamphetamine – Sell

Eric Hooks, 45, Chipley, FL Possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver – currently out on bond for unrelated drug charges

Stephanie Hutchinson, 45, Bonifay, FL Methamphetamine – Sell (violation of state probation)

Sheriff Crews urges anyone with information as to the whereabouts of those listed above to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.