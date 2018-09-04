Gatch obit

Wilda Juanita Gatch, 85, of Marianna, died Sunday, Sept 2, 2018 at Jackson Hospital with family at her side.

Juanita lived a life of purpose and service. She was supported and loved by five daughters, ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed by all.

She joins her husband of 65 years, Rev. Dean Gatch; her sister, Ruby Ellen Jeter, and her parents, Edward B. and Maude Warren Jeter.

Ms. Gatch is survived by her daughters, Elaine Rowe and husband, David of Huntsville, AL, Salem Avery of Cottondale, Becky Harrison of Marianna, Cyndy Key and husband, Jeff of Dothan, AL, Rachel Toliver and husband, Leonard of Marianna.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 7, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Cow Pen Pond Cemetery in Grand Ridge, Florida, with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The family sends special thank you to the dedicated people at Marianna Health and Rehab and Jackson Hospital.