Florida’s longest yard sale, Flea Across Florida, is coming to Chipley for its fall event – September 14-15. The yard sale will kick off at T&B Hidden Treasures in downtown Chipley on Friday at 6 am and end on Saturday at 5 pm.

T&B Hidden Treasures owner Bill Tinsley stated that the spring event held back in April brought around 4,000 people to the area, and early estimates predict this event will be just as well attended. People come from all over the tri-state area to set up their gently used items or homemade arts & crafts along historic Highway 90, which parallels the original east/west corridor through the Florida Panhandle, the Old Spanish Trail. There will be several food vendors available onsite or you can patronize one of our wonderful downtown restaurants or deli’s while shopping. If you cannot make it in September, the spring event will be the second full weekend in April 2019.

For more information on set-up, please contact Bill Tinsley at (850) 768-0272. For more information on this and other local events, visit www.visitwcfla.com or Facebook @VisitWashingtonCountyFL.