Echols obit

Sherry Millicent (Whitfield) Echols, of Bonifay, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on August 31, 2018 in the Bay Medical Care Center of Panama City, Florida. She was 67 years old and a native of Panama City, Florida.

Sherry was born on October 24, 1950 to Mae Bell Williams and the late Henry Whitfield in Panama City. She was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church of Panama City and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant with National Health Care for numerous years.

She leaves to cherish her memories four (4) children: Lashunda Edwards of Bonifay, Florida, Quennon Echols of Moorhead, Minnesota, Anthony Echols of Phoenix, Arizona, and Gemel Cook of Panama City, Florida; six (6) grandchildren and one (1) great- grandchild; mother: Mae Bell Williams of Panama City, Florida; four (4) sisters: Carolyn Foster (Eugene), Cynthia Goode, both of Dallas, Texas, Doris McNabb (James) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Mavis Whitfield of Panama City, Florida; three (3) brothers: Charles Whitfield of Long Beach, California, James Whitfield and Jerome Whitfield, both of Panama City, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Sherry’s Life will be held 1 PM CST, Saturday, September 8, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church of Panama City, Florida with pastor, Rev. Michael Johnson, Elder Terry Whitehurst, Rev. David Rhone, Sr., and Rev. Barbara Brinson, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Hillside Cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public viewing will be held 2 hours prior to services on Saturday at the church.