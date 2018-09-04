Crews obit

Eugene Crews, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 27, 2018 in the comfort of his home. He was 77 years old and a native of Campbellton, Florida.

Eugene was born on September 2, 1940 to the late Frank and Ardie Mae Crews in Jackson County, Florida. He attended the St. Paul High School, graduating in the Class of 1958. Upon his completion of high school, Eugene enlisted in the United States Army where he served for two (2) years. After serving his country honorably, Eugene became employed with the United States Postal Service where he retired from after 30 years of employment.

Having a deep love for Christ, Eugene grew up in the St. Paul A.M.E. Church of Campbellton, Florida. After his move to Philadelphia, he became a faithful member of Allen A.M.E. Church where he served as a deacon, and a trustee of the church. He loved the Lord and exemplified it in the way that he lived his life.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories his beloved son: Vincent Crews (Veronica); two (2) grandsons: Vincent Crews, Jr. and Cornelius Crews; one (1) granddaughter who preceded him in death: Pernell Crews; eight (8) great-grandchildren; sister-in-law: Nadine Crews of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; three (3) nieces: Thawanda Renee Crews (Zannie), Jacqueline Brown (Jerome), Elaine Pittman (Tony); two (2) nephews: Tony Crews (Rachel) and Jason Crews; along with a host of great & great-great nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Betty Sue Crews, Herbert Otis Crews, Leroy Crews (Margaret), Annie Lou Pittman (Benjamin), Johnnie Lee (Willie Ann) Crews; niece: Shirley Pittman; and nephew: Frankie Crews.

A Service of Remembrance will be held 11 AM CST, Monday, September 10, 2018 from the grounds of the St. Paul Cemetery of Campbellton, Florida with Rev. L.V. Farmer, officiating. Committal Services and Military Honors will follow the service with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing for Eugene will be held from 12 Noon – 9 PM CST, Sunday, September 9, 2018 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose at the cemetery 1hr prior to services on Monday.