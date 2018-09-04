Blackburn obit

Benjamin Paul Blackburn (Ben), 78, of Alford died Sunday, September 2, 2018 peacefully at home.

A native of Clermont, FL, Mr. Blackburn had resided in Jackson County for the past 23 years where he established Blackburn Surveying locally as owner/operator. Ben has had the opportunity to touch and influence many lives in his lifetime. He will be fondly remembered for his jokes as well as his simple philosophy- “Don’t waste energy focusing on the things you can’t control”.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jobie and Herma Blackburn.

Survivors include his wife, Jan Blackburn; daughters, Paula Blackburn Duncan & husband, Bobby and family, Tonya Blackburn Hutchinson & husband, Bob and family; step-daughters, Meredith Nagel and family, Stephanie Stephens & husband, Eddie and family; stepsons, Darrel (Enjun) Williams and family, Willie Gay and family; sister, Hollis Blackburn Williams and family. Ben dearly loved all of his many grandchildren and was very proud of each of their accomplishments.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.