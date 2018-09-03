Expand Your Palette partners with Spanish Trail Playhouse

Since its establishment in 2007, the Spanish Trail Playhouse has become an effective, successful cultural outlet for the citizen of Washington County and the surrounding areas. With patrons traveling from as far as New York City, the playhouse has successfully completed over a decade of successful productions throughout numerous theatrical seasons.

In an effort to expand their contribution to the cultural development and aphomoshere for the citizen of Chipley and surrounding areas, the Spanish Trail Playhouse has a vision. With an emphasis on celebrating all forms of art, this vision entails the creation of a cultural arts center.

On Tuesday, August 21st, in partnership with Kim Knight of Expand Your Palette, the Spanish Trail Playhouse offered an initial pilot event of artistic acrylic pouring taught by Knight. This first, invitation only class, began what will hopefully become a regular event within the Historic Chipley High School.

With plans to offer classes ranging from acrylic pouring, glass etching, and beyond, patrons can explore their imaginations through art and creativity in a relaxed and social environment.

Spanish Trail Playhouse founder and Board President Kevin Russell stated, “ I am extremely excited to take this next step of bringing more cultural avenues to the citizens of our area. Over the last decade we have focused on the performing arts, but we realize there are also interests in visual and creative arts within our community. I feel by partnering with Kim, we are opening the door to wonderful possibilities within our space. It will be great to offer programs for our community and I think this first class has proven that it is a needed outlet.

For more information on classes offered by Expand Your Palette, please call the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office at 850-638-9113, email us at spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com, or message Kim Knight on her company facebook page, Expand Your Palette with Kim’s Kreations.

Dates and times vary, and classes are filling up quickly. Call today!