Engagement announcement

Dr. and Mrs. David Prichard of Chipley, are pleased to announce the engagement and forth coming marriage of their daughter, Caitlyn Corrine Prichard to Douglas Grayson Miller of Pensacola, Florida.

Caitlyn is a graduate of Chipley High School. Following high school, she graduated from the University of Florida and the University of Alabama School of law. She is a mass tort litigation attorney at Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz, PLLC in Pensacola, Florida.

Grayson is the son of Mrs. Laura Austin and the late Dr. Paul O. Austin and Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Miller. He was born and raised in Pensacola, Florida and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and the University of South Carolina School of Law. He is an insurance defense attorney at Cole, Scott & Kissane, PA.

The wedding will be held on December 15, 2018 in Pensacola, Florida.