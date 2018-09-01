Notices from City of Chipley

Chipley City Offices will be closed Monday, September 3, in observance of Labor Day.

The Chipley City Council will hold a budget workshop on Thursday, September 6, at 4 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

The Chipley City Council will hold a workshop on Thursday, September 6, at 5 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

The Chipley City Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday, September 11, at 6 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

The Chipley City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, September 11, at 5:45 p.m. for Tentative Millage & Budget Adoption.