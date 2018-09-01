News from the Library

What’s happening @ your library this month!

Did you Know?

The Smithsonian is coming to Chipley! Tour the Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America starting on Monday, October 1st, at the Chipley Library.

All Libraries Closed on Monday, September 4th

Don’t forget that all libraries in the Washington County Public Library System will be closed on Monday, September 4th, in observance of Labor Day.

Gearing Up for Hometown Teams with Sports Movies

Join us at the Chipley Library every Tuesday, in September, at 3:30 p.m., as we gear up for our Smithsonian exhibit by showing sports movies.

September 4th- Space Jam

September 11th- Field of Dreams

September 18th- The Sandlot

September 25th- Friday Night Lights

Letter Learner is Back at a New Time with Mrs. Zedra

Our preschool Letter Learners program is back for the new school year. Every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., at the Chipley Library, your child can begin to learn the alphabet with Mrs. Zedra, in a fun-filled environment for FREE.

Craft Class at the Chipley Library on Friday, September 14th

Join us on Friday, September 14th, at 10:30 a.m., as we stamp and create our very own stationery for you to send someone a thoughtful note.