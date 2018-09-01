Mertes obit

Mr. Rusty Scott Mertes, age 27, a former resident of Bonifay, Florida, passed away August 25, 2018 in Springfield, Ohio. He was born November 6, 1990 in Panama City, Florida.

Rusty was preceded in death by his father, Felix Mertes and one brother, Robert McKenzie.

Rusty is survived by his mother, Teresa Mertes of Toomsuba, MS; one son, Parker Leon Jordan of Corpus Christy, TX; two sisters, Lorenda Williams and husband, Monty of Bonifay, FL and April Cotton and husband, Scotty Hyatt of Dothan, AL; one brother, Kevin Crawford of Port Lavaca, TX; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM Saturday, September 1, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Edward Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.