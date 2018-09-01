Finch obit

Edith Finch, age 84, of Marianna, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 30, 2018. She was born on May 21, 1934 in Bremerhaven, Germany.

Edith is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Cleavon Finch.

She is survived by two sons: Mark Finch and wife Robbie, and Gary Finch and wife Shannon; her brother, Harold Matys; her sister, Vera Kautz; and two grandchildren: Katelyn Finch and Christopher Finch.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Chipley, FL. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 A.M. Interment will be at Gap Pond Cemetery in Sunny Hills, FL.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.