The Deese Center hosts annual luau

Each year, the Deese Center at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) hosts a Back to School Luau to say, “Aloha” and “welcome back” to students. On August 13, students, staff, and faculty congregated at the Pavilion overlooking Lake Albert for a sweet time of fun and fellowship. This year’s Luau not only included a unique opportunity for the new students to meet returning students, but also offered a time for students to unwind and relax in anticipation of a great semester ahead.

At the tropically decorated tables, guests enjoyed a meal prepared by the superb staff from the Deese Center. The festive menu included Hawaiian chicken, barbecue pineapple meatballs, fried shrimp, baked beans, cole slaw, and several additional side dishes. The lawn was lined with students wearing Hawaiian shirts engaged in conversation and friendly competitions of corn hole, spike ball, and volleyball. Before leaving the event, students made sure to take advantage of the photo booth props and capture memories as BCF Photographer Anna Barroso took a quick snapshot.

The Deese Center is open to the public Monday – Friday and most Sundays. For more information about the menu and prices at the Deese Center, visit The Baptist College of Florida website at www.baptistcollege.edu.