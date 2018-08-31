Special Olympics Florida, giving the children a chance to make memories

Special Olympics Florida is hard at work. Through the power of sports, people with intellectual disabilities discover new strengths and abilities, skills, and success. Our athletes find joy, confidence, and fulfillment – on the playing field and in life. These athletes also inspire people in their communities and elsewhere to open their hearts to a wider world of human talents and potential. Special Olympics is the leading voice in raising awareness about the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities. They fight negative stereotypes and misperceptions. As well as educating people, young and old, about the skills and gifts of our athletes. Special Olympics Florida provides educational experiences for coaches, volunteers, and teachers to enhance their knowledge and show them how the Special Olympics experience can transcend all aspects of their lives.

Washington County will be joining Jackson County in bringing Special Olympics Florida to W.A.V.E, Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities. Our hopes are to introduce the students to the experience of becoming an athlete for Special Olympics Florida. Thank you to those that have supported Washington County Special Olympics, through your time and donations. You are helping these children experience the wonders of Special Olympics Florida.