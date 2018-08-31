Rotary helps Chipola

The Marianna Rotary Club recently awarded three $500 scholarships to Chipola College students. On Aug. 29, the club announced plans to fund an additional scholarship for students enrolled in Workforce Education programs. Rotary member Jorge Garcia of Marianna Toyota made the $1,200 donation for the new scholarship. Many previous Rotary scholarship recipients have completed their course of study and are productive members of the community. Pictured from left, are: Bill Wright; Allen Harkins; Chipola Foundation Director, Julie Fuqua; Chipola Workforce Dean, Darwin Gilmore; Jorge Garcia, Ron Duell and Rotary President, Mike Van Huss.

