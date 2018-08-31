Reynolds obit

Mr. Thomas ‘Snake’ Loman Reynolds, age 86, of Vernon, Florida passed away August 29, 2018 at his home. He was born September 17, 1931 in Beelick Knob, West Virginia to the late Thomas Valentine Reynolds and Violet Matrue Enis Reynolds.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Reynolds was preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd Reynolds and Lloyd Reynolds.

Mr. Reynolds is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen Virginia Reynolds of Vernon, FL; two sons, Anthony Reynolds and wife Sandra of Port St. Joe, FL and Craig Reynolds and wife Karen of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Tonya Boston of Vernon, FL; one sister, Velda Mae Fitzwater of Rupert, WV; seven grandchildren, Jason, Josh, Jessica, Jillian, Keidra, Kayla and Kyree; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, September 1, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel in Bonifay with Rev. Preston Haddock officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Friday from 5-7pm at Peel Funeral Home in Bonifay.