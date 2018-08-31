Foster obit

Ramona S. Foster, 60, of Marianna, Florida, passed away at her home August 25th, 2018.

Ramona was born on July 10, 1958 in Washington, Indiana. She has been a resident of Jackson County Florida since 1987. Ramona retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons with over 20 years of service.

She is survived by three daughters, Renee (David) Voorhies of Spencer, Indiana, Shannon Green of Grand Ridge, Florida, and Tricia Roach of Jeffersonville, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Daltton (Jessika), Ryan, Aden, Jameson, David Voorhies, Noah, Maddy, Sam Green, and Miaka Hernandez Roach; one great granddaughter, Rowan Voorhies; one brother, Billy Foster of Indiana; two sisters, Angie Foster of Indiana and Jeanette Foster of Marianna, Florida, and one uncle, Bob (Lynne) Pride of Indiana.

Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 2, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna, Florida with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

A second service will be held in Washington, Indiana at a later date.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please donate in Ramona’s honor to: Attn: Celebrate Recovery, Evangel Worship Center, 2465 Pebble Hill Rd. Marianna FL, 32446.