FHP apprehends suspect in Mississippi shooting

On 08/29/18, FHP Trooper was patrolling I-10 eastbound, in the area of the Mile Marker 118, the trooper observed a black Dodge Charger with a Mississippi tag. The vehicle tag was entered into FCIC/NCIC prior to the trooper making a traffic stop on the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle tag which was entered, came back with an alert for an Armed and Dangerous suspect out of Mississippi. Additional troopers soon arrived and a high risk traffic stop was conducted at Mile Marker 123 eastbound in Washington County. The driver and sole occupant, was identified as Edwin Allen and was taken into custody without further incident for Felony Warrants out of Mississippi. Upon further inspection, troopers were able to locate a firearm. The firearm and vehicle was secured for evidence processing due to the involvement of a shooting that occurred in D’Iberville, Mississippi. The subject was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for outstanding felony aggravated assault warrant.

Charges:

1. Possession of Concealed Firearm (Felony)

2. Possession of Firearm by convicted felon (Felony)

3. Felony Warrant for aggravated assault

Arrested: Edwin Trayce Allen (26 yoa)

https://www.wxxv25.com/2018/08/29/shooting-dockside-marine-diberville/