BCF Teacher Education Division welcomes guest speaker

The Teacher Education Division at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville welcomed a special guest speaker on Tuesday, August 28. Mr. JaJuan Clark, the principal at Graceville High School, shared from his experiences and knowledge with BCF students during Professor Hannah Strickland’s Foundations and Curriculum of Education class.

Along with being a Graceville native and principal at the local high school, Clark serves as the youth minister at First United Methodist Church in Graceville. He is a published author of two books. His first book, published in 2016, is entitled How to Be Successful Through the Teenage Years. In 2017, he published his second book, I Want to Be a Teacher, which is currently being transformed into a textbook.

No stranger to the education system, Clark explained to the students how challenging it is to be an instructor, but encouraged them to remember their “why” and maintain focus. He also noted that, in order to be an effective teacher, it is vital to recognize that the role of teaching goes beyond the required curriculum. According to Strickland, “Mr. Clark always shares beneficial and practical information with students and is very supportive of the Teacher Education Division.”

For more information about the exciting teacher education degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.