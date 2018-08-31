BCF holds chapel at the gazebo

In addition to academic excellence, one thing that makes The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville exceptional is the genuine desire to develop spiritual growth in the lives of the students. BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen provides many different avenues and innovative programs to support this commitment; one of them being the services held at 10:00 a.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel Monday through Wednesday each week.

A typical chapel service features a brief introduction by Kinchen, a time of musical praise and worship, and a sermon delivered by an invited guest speaker or professor. This week’s chapel services followed the same pattern on Monday and Tuesday as Professor of Old Testament and Hebrew James Newell and Professor of Theology and Philosophy Mark Rathel both preached inspirational messages for attendees. However, on Wednesday, August 29, BCF took advantage of the beautiful weather the Lord provided and chapel services were held outside around the gazebo.

“One Voice,” a performance team from the Music and Worship Division, led students, staff, faculty, and members of the local community in an amazing time of worship outside under the beautiful blue sky. While praising God through an inspirational set of worship songs, including classic hymns and more recent music selections, everyone took in the gorgeous surroundings of God’s creation.

It was an incredible week of chapel as students had the opportunity to listen to their professors preach and also participate in a unique time of praise and worship led by the BCF Music and Worship Division. Chapel services are held in the historic R.G. Lee Chapel each week on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.

For more information about upcoming chapel services held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.