Banks obit

Noah “Elton” Banks, 81 of Chipley, Florida, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at his home on August 29, 2018.

Elton was born Feb 3, 1937 in Walker County, Alabama, to Virgil and Lilli Banks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters, and a grandson, Christopher Aderholt.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patsy, his 3 daughters Diane Banks of Cullman, Alabama, Cindy Armstrong (Rick,) of Guntersville, Alabama, and Judy Hall of Chipley, Florida, two sons Robert Banks (Linda) of Jasper, Alabama, and Dwayne Banks of Chipley, Florida. He was also a proud Paw Paw to 10 surviving grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Elton will always be fondly remembered by family and friends for his devotion to those he loved, as a practical joker, a distinguished builder, fierce competitor, an avid Alabama football fan, and an honored Walker County Alabama high school football hall of famer.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Grace Assembly of God in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Dallas Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in Wachob Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.