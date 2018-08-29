Redmon obit

Ronald Eugene Redmon, 73, passed from this life to his heavenly home on August 27, 2018, while surrounded by his loving family.

Ronald was the first of four sons born to Clarence and Annie Redmon on November 2, 1944. He was a lifelong resident of Marianna, FL and a member of Damascus Free Will Baptist Church. Ronald married the love of his life, Jeanette, and they were blessed with two daughters. Ronald enjoyed spending time with his family, most of all, his grandson. As a lifelong resident of Marianna, Ronald worked in several local businesses to include Watson’s Drugs and Tri-States Automotive. Prior to fully retiring due to poor health, Ronald was one of the first employees of Lowe’s in Marianna, helping to initially set up and open the store.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence; mother, Annie; step-father, Joe Kent; brother, Richard; and step-sister Mary Frances Isler.

Ronald is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Jeanette; daughter, Ami Redmon of San Mateo, CA; daughter, Kerri Pistro, son-in-law, Kevin, and grandson, Kooper of Washington, DC. He is also survived by brothers, Wayne and Leonard Redmon; step-sister, Sue Clements, and their spouses, all residing in the Marianna area; uncles, Robert and Jimmy Redmon; and numerous nieces, nephews and their children, all of whom he dearly loved.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 30, 2018, at Damascus Free Will Baptist Church with Gino Mayo officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice at 3015 Jefferson St, Marianna, FL 32446.