Morales is Chipola Employee of the Year

MARIANNA—Linda Morales, Chipola College’s Social and Behavioral Sciences Departmental Staff Assistant, has been named the college’s Career Employee of the Year for 2018.

As Departmental Staff Assistant for the Social and Behavioral Sciences Department, she is responsible for clerical and administrative support to the administration, staff and faculty of the Social and Behavioral Sciences Department and campus-wide projects. She assists Dr. Willie Spires, advisor to the Chipola Black Student Union in community service projects and provides free Spanish tutoring in the ACE Lab when students need assistance when her schedule allows. Morales has worked at Chipola since 2015. She is active in the Career Employee Association and the Association of Florida Colleges. In addition, she has served on several college committees including the Governance Council, and the Safety Committee.

Her supervisor Dr. Willie Spires, Dean of General Studies, Social and Behavioral Sciences, says, “Linda is the most versatile, conscientious, dedicated and competent employee that I have ever supervised. She is a team player who is always cognizant of promoting the interest of the students, the department and the college in general. Linda is an invaluable asset to our community and we are blessed to have her share her talents with our institution.”

Morales lives in Marianna with her brother. She has one daughter who has twin boys and is married. She is currently pursuing her Master’s Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Troy University and hopes to one day teach at Chipola in the Social and Behavioral Sciences Department.

The Employee of the Year award recognizes the exceptional work of Chipola’s career service employees. Candidates are nominated by fellow employees for exhibiting courtesy, motivation and professionalism. Annual winners receive a $1,000 bonus, reserved parking for a year, a one-year membership in AFC, and a $100 gift certificate from the college Book Store.