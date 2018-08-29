CHS Theatre Dept. announces cast for “You Can’t Take It With You”

The Chipley High School Theatre Department, under the new direction of Kevin Russell, is currently in full rehearsals for their fall production, You Can’t Take It With You. Following two successful afternoons of auditions, Russell cast the following students: Nevaeh Gray as Penny Sycamore, Makayla Kopinski as Essie Carmichael, Jordan Dominguez as Rheba, Elijah Wells as Paul Sycamore, Jeromy Hilty as Mr. De Pinna, Gabriel Jimenez as Ed Carmichael, Josh Drake as Donald, Noah Burdeshaw as Martin “Grandpa” Vanderhof, Eyrica Pettis as Alice Sycamore, Jarvis Davis as Wilbur Henderson, Devin Sublett as Tony Kirby, Ethan Parker as Bolus Kolenkhov, Lily Anderson as Gay Wellington, Nathanael Banta as Anthony Kirby, Elijah Hooks as the man, George Roulhac as Jim, Waylon Guyer as Mac, and Julia Shaffer as the Grand Duchess Olga Katrina. Caitlin Shackleford will serve as the production stage manager.

The Story: At first the Sycamores seem mad, but it is not long before we realize that if they are mad, the rest of the world is madder. In contrast to these delightful people are the unhappy Kirbys. The plot shows how Tony, attractive young son of the Kirbys, falls in love with Alice Sycamore and brings his parents to dine at the Sycamore home on the wrong evening. The shock sustained by the Kirbys, who are invited to eat cheap food, shows Alice that marriage with Tony is out of the question. The Sycamores, however, though sympathetic to Alice, find it hard to realize her point of view. Meantime, Tony, who knows the Sycamores are right and his own people wrong, will not give her up, and in the end Mr. Kirby is converted to the happy madness of the Sycamores, particularly since he happens in during a visit by an ex-Grand Duchess, earning her living as a waitress. No mention has as yet been made of the strange activities of certain members of the household engaged in the manufacture of fireworks; nor of the printing press set up in the parlor; nor of Rheba the maid and her friend Donald; nor of Grandpa’s interview with the tax collector when he tells him he doesn’t believe in the income tax.

You Can’t Take It With You will take the stage October 23 and 25, 2018 at 7:00 pm nightly. Tickets will go on sale at Chipley High School to the general public on Monday, October 1, 2018. Tickets will be $10 adults and $5.00/students. Chipley High School is located at 1545 Brickyard Road in Chipley

For more information, e-mail chipleyhstheatre@gmail.com, or call 850-6100.