Brewer obit

Jonathan “Johnny” Brewer, 55 of Graceville passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in Malone, Florida.

Johnny was born in Oneonta, AL on August 21, 1963. He was a family-man and loved spending time with them and especially watching Auburn football, “War Eagle”. Johnny was employed with GALO Enterprises where he has worked for several years.

A Celebration of His Life will be held 6 p.m., Friday, August 31, 2018 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, 4 p.m. until time of service.

He was preceded in death by his mother Imogene Phillips Brewer.

Survived by his beloved wife Mary Deese, father Carlton Wade Brewer, Graceville, grandmother Florence Chastain, Daleville, AL, three children Jonathan Eugene Brewer, Jr., Graceville, B.J. (Kaci) Hughes, Dothan, AL, Amy (Daniel) Smith, Fadette, AL; one brother Carlton Wayne Brewer, Tullahoma, TN, one sister Tammy Hollister, Newton, AL; and nine grandchildren.