Boutwell obit

Joseph Clayton Boutwell, 61, of Marianna, was called home to the Lord, Saturday, August 11, 2018.

Proceeded in death by his mother Ruth Little, his father Carlton Boutwell, his sister Jesse Barfield, and his wife Pam Boutwell .

He is survived by his brother, Norman Boutwell; sister, Joy Boutwell; three daughters, Natasha Boutwell, Tonya Richter and husband, Kenneth, and Alexis Donaldson; seven sons, Wade Boutwell, Edward Boutwell and wife, Agussa, Allen Nesmith, Ryan Donaldson, Brandon Donaldson, Josh Boutwell, and Austin Boutwell; grandsons, Wyatt Boutwell, Eli Boutwell, Juan Medley, Matthew Medley, Justin Nesmith, Sebastian Chaputa, Kenneth Richter III, and Jeremy Richter; granddaughters, Christina Moore, Destiny Johns, Heaven Boutwell, Kimberly Wood, Kacelynn Robertson Boutwell, Kate Medley, Maria Medley, Amy Nesmith, and Katie Nesmith; great grandchildren, Bransen Johns and five others; special friend, Lynda Joyner as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A service of rememberance will be at 11:30 am Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.